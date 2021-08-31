WLOX Careers
Homes flooding along the Tchoutacabouffa as river crests

Additional rainfall on Tuesday could impact river levels even further.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Many residents who live along the Tchoutacabouffa River in Harrison County are seeing water creep into their houses as the river continues to rise.

The Tchoutacbouffa River crested Tuesday morning at just under 16 feet. Additional rain in the forecast throughout the day could cause it to rise even more. However, it is expected to recede by Wednesday.

A high-water rescue vehicle was in the neighborhood along Rivertrace Drive on Monday evening and into the night, helping several families get out of their homes safely.

For those who live in that subdivision, they spent the evening getting their belongings to higher ground and stacking sandbags. For several, that meant helping one another however they could.

Many say they have lived in the area for years and have never seen the water this high before. Since the neighborhood is not in a flood zone, most of the residents do not have flood insurance, making it that much more stressful.

The floodwater is a result of the storm surge and heavy rains left behind by Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a category four in Louisiana on Sunday, drenching South Mississippi along the way.

Click here to see the latest river stages across South Mississippi.

