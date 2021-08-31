WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.

Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.

Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
UPDATE: Gulfport police identify man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

Latest News

Jackson County Fire Department using high-water trucks to rescue Moss Point residents flooded...
Moss Point residents rescued, evacuated as floodwaters invade homes after Hurricane Ida
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire evacuees fill Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life
While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal...
WATCH: Highway 90 remains closed while crews clean debris, clear flooding
America's longest war has come to an end.
America's longest war is officially over