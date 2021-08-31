WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Flooding still a problem Tuesday morning

By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve had more heavy rainfall pass through overnight, and that could lead to more flooding Tuesday morning. If you have to get out, be extremely careful driving! More showers and storms are possible later this morning and afternoon along the coast. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat index will be over 100. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.

Rain chances will be lower tonight. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Additional rainfall may lead to more flooding. Highs will be around 90.

Drier air will move in by Thursday through Friday. We’ll see more sunshine, and highs will be in the upper 80s. We could see some morning lows dip into the 60s.

In the tropics, Ida is weakening. It is a tropical depression, and it will move through the Tennessee Valley. Tropical Storm Kate is in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to land. A wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance for development, but it is not a threat to the U.S. at this time. Another area in the Caribbean may form this week, but it is not a threat to for us at the moment. We’ll watch for any changes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
UPDATE: Gulfport police identify man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting in the flooded waters of...
Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters
A Saucier man admitted to murdering his girlfriend after he was arrested in north Mississippi...
Harrison County man admits to murdering girlfriend after standoff

Latest News

Flooding still a concern this morning. Drier days are in the forecast.
Taylor's Tuesday GMM First Alert Forecast
Two people are dead and two are injured after Highway 26 in George County washed away late...
5am LIVE REPORT: Hwy. 26 collapses, killing 2 and injuring 10
No students were injured
LIST: What schools are open, on virtual learning after Hurricane Ida
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Winds and rain bands continue on and off tonight