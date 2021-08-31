Flooding still a problem Tuesday morning

We’ve had more heavy rainfall pass through overnight, and that could lead to more flooding Tuesday morning. If you have to get out, be extremely careful driving! More showers and storms are possible later this morning and afternoon along the coast. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat index will be over 100. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.

Rain chances will be lower tonight. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Additional rainfall may lead to more flooding. Highs will be around 90.

Drier air will move in by Thursday through Friday. We’ll see more sunshine, and highs will be in the upper 80s. We could see some morning lows dip into the 60s.

In the tropics, Ida is weakening. It is a tropical depression, and it will move through the Tennessee Valley. Tropical Storm Kate is in the Central Atlantic, and it is not a threat to land. A wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance for development, but it is not a threat to the U.S. at this time. Another area in the Caribbean may form this week, but it is not a threat to for us at the moment. We’ll watch for any changes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.