The Blind Tiger gets doors open early in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis restaurant was among the first in Hancock County to be back open Monday, giving people a place to turn for a hot meal as they began assessing the damage left behind by Ida.

Monday is generally a slow day in downtown Bay St. Louis but the Blind Tiger was slammed with customers this week, being one of the few places open for business so soon after the storm.

“We have such a loyal group of employees and customers,” said owner Thomas Genin. “They said they were opening. We never lost power. Thank God. We’re very fortunate.”

Genin said it was the right call to make.

“We had cold food, cold beer. We had employees that wanted to work and, we said, ‘Do it. Go.’ And, we’re packed. We’re busy.”

But his joy about opening was tempered with concern about our Louisiana neighbors.

“First of all, thinking of the people to our west, our neighbors in Louisiana,” Genin said. “But, there’s a lot of people who are like, ‘Oh, my God. Thank you. This is not us again.’ "

But he realizes there were impacts on the Coast and it will take some time to get back.

“There’s people that their yards are torn up, their boats are torn up,” Genin said. “It’s going to be a process for us here. But, man, we’re just lucky we didn’t get hammered.”

Genin actually owns property in Louisiana, one of which was a total loss, he said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.