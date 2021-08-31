2 dead, 10 injured in George County road collapse

George County, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Department of Transportation and George County EMA has confirmed two people have died and ten were injured in a road collapse on highway 26 in George County. Highway 26 between Highway 57 and Highway 63 will be closed until further notice.

Emergency Manager for George County John Glass told WLOX he received a call around 10 PM on Monday night and has been working to coordinate a rescue and recovery operation. He said they are working to get a crane to the scene in order to remove the cars.

Glass also tells us the road is still actively washing out and encourages all motorist to stay off the roads if possible as to not add more to our emergency responders and police. The collapse is east of the Benndale community on Highway 26. Other roads are closed in the county as well. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around don’t drown.

Superintendent of Education of the George County School District sent out a release closing all George County Schools for Tuesday, August, 31, 2021.

“There have been unexpected developing damages from Hurricane Ida that have resulted in a large portion on HWY 26 near HWY 57 in the Benndale Community washing out making the road impassable. Due to the large number of bus routes and commutes this affects, the George County School District has made the decision to close all schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Students and school staff should not report to school on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. All local school administrators and 240 day employees should report if it is safe to do so. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this event.”

Highway 26 is a main corridor for George County residents. Residents will have to re-route their commute to go around that long stretch of Highway 26.

Glass said, “ (Commuters) will have to either take 57 to 98 or head south and cut across in Wade Vancleave and come up 63. This is going to impact quite a few people on that side of the river.”

We have a reporter on the scene and are working to bring you the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.