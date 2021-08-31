18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are working an accident at a rail crossing in Biloxi after an 18-wheeler was struck by a train early Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler was hit at the Bohn Street CSX crossing near the intersection of Esters Boulevard under I-110. It happened around noon.

The train was headed westbound at the time.

No other details are known at this time. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

