1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 245 new cases and 5 new deaths reported Tuesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths in the state on Tuesday.(MSDH)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

MSDH noted in its daily report that the case count for Tuesday was impacted by reduced staffing due to Hurricane Ida.

Of the new cases, 245 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. In the state’s lower counties, those new cases were reported in Harrison County (75), Jackson County (54), Pearl River County (77), Hancock County (18), George County (16), and Stone County (5).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George401460629
Hancock6502987215
Harrison29,46239952074
Jackson21,21129226637
Pearl River777118021042
Stone3181468614

All 48 deaths reported Tuesday have occurred since Aug. 12. The six lower counties reported those deaths in Harrison County (4) and Pearl River County (1).

As of Aug. 30 at 3pm, there have been a total of 436,722 cases and 8,409 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

In the last month, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 29, there were 1,510 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 452 were in the ICU and 317 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

