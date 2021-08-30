WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland

Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County has seen the worst of Hurricane Ida’s storm surge in coastal Mississippi. The county went under a mandatory curfew at 6 p.m. Sunday, but even before then conditions were not fit for travel.

Hugh Keeton has been canvasing the area in the WLOX Stormtracker, and gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

The stormtracker’s next stop was at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Parking Garage to shelter from Ida’s strong winds. Hugh stepped outside to give us an update on what he’s seeing in Hancock County Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident
Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday.
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday
Warning flags fly over the Gulfport small craft harbor on Saturday.
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run,...
NBA star Devin Booker unveils two basketball courts in Moss Point

Latest News

Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian
Hurricane Ida became a Category 3 storm early Sunday morning, and is expected to continue to...
Eric's 1am Hurricane Ida Update
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
LIVE REPORT: Shaggy's in Pass Christian at 630pm Sunday
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH LIVE: Bay St. Louis Beachfront 7:45pm Sunday