WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Highway 90 remains flooded in parts of Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal along the Gulf Coast.

Highway 90 in Harrison County is closed as most of the roadway is covered in sand, and spots are also flooded, making for dangerous driving conditions.

Please avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary, and do not attempt to drive over flooded roads.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Warning flags fly over the Gulfport small craft harbor on Saturday.
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

Latest News

Pascagoula Police say almost every road in the city had standing water Monday morning, and...
Pascagoula warns drivers to stay off flooded roadways
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall...
Picayune church wall crumbles in wake of Hurricane Ida
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Ida will keep pummeling us today. Gradual improvement by tomorrow.