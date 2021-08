BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference Monday to address Hurricane Ida’s impact on South Mississippi.

Reeves will also be joined by officials with MEMA, FEMA, Department of Public Safety, Mississippi State Department of Health and the National Guard.

The governor is expected to speak at 5 p.m.

