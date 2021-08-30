WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Floodwaters invade homes in Jackson County after Hurricane Ida

Jackson County Fire Department using high-water trucks to rescue Moss Point residents flooded...
Jackson County Fire Department using high-water trucks to rescue Moss Point residents flooded from Hurricane Ida.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents across Jackson County are experiencing rising waters even after Hurricane Ida has passed.

Water is flowing into people’s homes and crews are working to rescue those stranded by floodwaters.

Dave Elliott has been traveling the area in the WLOX Stormtracker and gave us a look at the water-covered roadways.

Jackson County emergency management has been assisting Moss Point with water evacuations. Moss Point has opened a temporary shelter at Pelican Landing for those people. The shelter we had opened in Vancleave has closed as all 30 of the evacuees had left.

Based on radar estimates, according to EMA Director Earl Etheridge, it appears the east side of the county received 8-12 inches of rain. Etheridge said approximately 150 roads had water over them and an estimated 300 homes and businesses were inaccessible due to floodwaters.

Approximately 15 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas so far as well as 5 from Pascagoula.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Warning flags fly over the Gulfport small craft harbor on Saturday.
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

Latest News

A home on West Bayou Street in Moss Point floods as Hurricane Ida blew over Louisiana and parts...
MEMA now accepting damage reports after Hurricane Ida
Pascagoula Police say almost every road in the city had standing water Monday morning, and...
Pascagoula warns drivers to stay off flooded roadways
While Hurricane Ida has passed and curfews have been lifted, conditions are still not ideal...
WATCH: Highway 90 remains flooded in parts of Biloxi
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties