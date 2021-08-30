WATCH: Floodwaters invade homes in Jackson County after Hurricane Ida

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents across Jackson County are experiencing rising waters even after Hurricane Ida has passed.

Water is flowing into people’s homes and crews are working to rescue those stranded by floodwaters.

Jackson County fire Dept using high-water trucks to rescue Moss Point residents flooded by #TSIda @WLOX pic.twitter.com/FkzaBDELv7 — John Fitzhugh (@JFitzhughWLOX) August 30, 2021

Dave Elliott has been traveling the area in the WLOX Stormtracker and gave us a look at the water-covered roadways.

Jackson County emergency management has been assisting Moss Point with water evacuations. Moss Point has opened a temporary shelter at Pelican Landing for those people. The shelter we had opened in Vancleave has closed as all 30 of the evacuees had left.

Based on radar estimates, according to EMA Director Earl Etheridge, it appears the east side of the county received 8-12 inches of rain. Etheridge said approximately 150 roads had water over them and an estimated 300 homes and businesses were inaccessible due to floodwaters.

Approximately 15 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas so far as well as 5 from Pascagoula.

