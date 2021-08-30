WLOX Careers
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states with universal mask bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Those states have barred schools from requiring masks among students and staff, a move that the department says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

“It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

