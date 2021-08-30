WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Picayune church wall crumbles in wake of Hurricane Ida

Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall...
Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall fell.(Facebook)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Catholic church in Picayune is facing massive repairs after one of its walls crumbled during Hurricane Ida.

Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall fell.

So this is the damage to the back of the church. The air conditioner seems crushed to.

Posted by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Monday, August 30, 2021

Father Bernard Papania Jr. tells WLOX that it sounded like it was raining golf balls as wind and rain swept the church, causing the bricks to tumble to the ground. He thinks it was a tornado and there there were possibly more than one.

Regardless of the money, the most important thing is that no one was hurt. The priest say his sister and her grandson were set to stay in the guest rooms at the rectory but was hunkered down in another part of the church instead.

This is the fourth time the roof at the church has been repaired, said Father Papania, estimating that it will cost around $200,000 this time around to fix it.

LORD JESUS CHRIST I GIVE YOU THANKS!!!!! My sister and her grandson were going to stay in these two guest rooms of the...

Posted by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Harrison County curfew to be lifted at noon, Hancock County still in effect until 6pm
Warning flags fly over the Gulfport small craft harbor on Saturday.
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

Latest News

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Harrison County curfew to be lifted at noon, Hancock County still in effect until 6pm
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Ida will keep pummeling us today. Gradual improvement by tomorrow.
6:30am LIVE REPORT: Brandy McGill reports on conditions in Pearl River County
6:30am LIVE REPORT: Brandy McGill reports on conditions in Pearl River County
6am LIVE REPORT: WLOX Storm Tracker car shows conditions on Hwy. 90
6am LIVE REPORT: WLOX Storm Tracker car shows conditions on Hwy. 90