Pascagoula warns drivers to stay off flooded roadways

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Ida’s departure, Pascagoula Police are offering up some good advice for drivers all across South Mississippi, not just those in their city. Stay off flooded roads!

If you encounter standing water covering a roadway, the best advice is “Turn around, don’t drown.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage is due to walking into or near flood waters.

It takes just 6-inches of fast-moving flood water to knock over an adult. A foot of rushing water will carry away most cars. And two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

No matter what kind of vehicle you’re in, never drive around barriers blocking a flooded road. There’s a chance the road may have collapsed under that water.

We can’t stress enough the importance of staying off of the roadways & not driving thru standing water! Almost every road in Pascagoula has standing water. Everyone stay safe and hunker down until this storm finishes passing through our area. #PascagoulaPD #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/dN77PvgQcs — Pascagoula Police (@pascagoulapd) August 30, 2021

