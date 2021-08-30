Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting and a standoff in the flooded waters of Hancock County.

According to the authorities, deputies were called to the scene of a murder Monday morning on Kelly Road in Pearlington, an area that has been inundated with floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

While on boats, Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said deputies attempted to make contact with the murder suspect. A standoff ensued and shots were eventually exchanged between the suspect and at least one sheriff’s deputy. The suspect was killed during the gunfire, said Skinner. No deputies were injured.

Nearby witnesses were then evacuated from the area on boats.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the officer-involved shooting. Neither the suspect nor the homicide victim have been identified. We will update this story once that information is available.

