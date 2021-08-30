WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi granted pre-disaster emergency aid from Ida

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a...
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the downgraded Tropical Storm Ida sweeps across parts of Mississippi, federal emergency leaders have already announced plans for federal aid.

President Biden and FEMA approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration.

Any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation for Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
UPDATE: Gulfport police identify man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Mike Lacy checks out the area around Pass Christian Harbor, including Shaggy's restaurant, as...
WATCH: Water rising on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Winds and rain bands continue on and off tonight
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
Gov. Tate Reeves
WATCH: Gov. Reeves addresses Ida’s impact on Mississippi
No students were injured
LIST: What schools are open, on virtual learning after Hurricane Ida
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early...
Hurricane Ida overtakes the Mighty Mississippi, forcing it to flow backwards