MEMA now accepting damage reports after Hurricane Ida

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Homeowners who received damage during Hurricane Ida can now report it to state officials.

People can report structural damage to their homes using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.

The self-report tool is not a 911 service, and submitting a damage report is not an application for financial assistance.

To submit a damage report to MEMA, CLICK HERE.

