LIST: What schools are open, on virtual learning after Hurricane Ida

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As communities survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida, school districts are making decisions on when to have students return to in-person learning.

Here is a list of the schools that have made announcements so far. We will update this list as new information is provided to us.

Hancock County School District had already decided to conduct distance learning for August 31.

Gulfport School District will open for a regular school day on Tuesday, August 31.

Saint Stanislaus has canceled school on Tuesday, August 31, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to Bay St. Louis and other areas that serve day and boarding students.

Jackson County School District will be closed tomorrow Tuesday, August 31.

Biloxi Public School District will conduct a virtual school day on Tuesday, August 31.

Ocean Springs School District will return to school on Tuesday, August 31 on a normal bell schedule.

Pearl River Community College will remain closed on Tuesday due to extensive campus cleanup efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida’s impact. PRCC will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will hold classes online on August 31.

George County School District will return to school as regularly scheduled on August 31.

Some school districts already had plans to return to class on August 31 barring any major damage from Hurricane Ida. Please check in with your local school district if you have any further questions.

