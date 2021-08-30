Ida will keep pummeling us today. Gradual improvement by tomorrow.

Ida will keep pummeling us today with the threat of strong winds, flooding rain, and tornadoes. Expect nearly continuous morning rain. There could be some breaks in the rain later in the day. Strong gusty winds may finally decrease late this evening once Ida’s wind field moves farther away from us to the north. Tornado threat will continue as long as there are rainbands nearby which will be at least today and tonight. Once Ida in north Mississippi is east of our longitude tomorrow, the threat of heavy rain should come to and end. Coastal waters are going to remain elevated thanks to continued onshore flow today and tomorrow. The elevated coastal waters may not completely recede until late this week when we finally get some north winds to push the waters away from the coast.