Harrison County man admits to murdering girlfriend after standoff

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man admitted to murdering his girlfriend after he was arrested in north Mississippi following a standoff with authorities.

Jeremy Childress was taken into custody Friday in Neshoba County after deputies there responded to a domestic-related call. After the brief standoff, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the 46-year-old admitted to killing his girlfriend, 52-year-ol Michelle Hester.

Deputies in Harrison County went to the home on Haley Road where they found Hester’s body. She died from an apparent gunshot wound, said Peterson.

Childress was charged with murder and placed in the custody of the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office to await transport back to Harrison County. Once there, he will be held in lieu of a $1 million bond, which was set by Judge Melvin Ray.

