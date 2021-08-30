Gulfport police asking for help identifying man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who interrupted a reporter’s live news report Monday morning.

MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was reporting live from Gulfport when a man pulled up in a white Ford F150. The man walked up to Brewster during his live report and interrupted him. The man was seen getting in Brewster’s face before the live report was cut and the video went back to the studio.

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS.



Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

The suspect is described as having brown hair, wearing a white shirt, dark pants and wearing sunglasses around his neck. The truck is described as having an Ohio tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

