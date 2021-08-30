Curfew extended in two counties; EMA directors give Monday morning update

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain and wind continue across South Mississippi, leading to potentially dangerous conditions in many areas. With several roads flooded, emergency management officials in all six lower Mississippi counties are warning people to stay off the roads.

Both Harrison and Hancock counties have extended curfews in an effort to keep people off the road as water continues to cause issues. Hancock County’s curfew is currently set for 6am to 6pm, at which time officials will re-evaluate to see if it needs to be extended again. Harrison County’s curfew will continue through Monday night, at which time officials there will decide if it should continue.

Thousands of families are waking up without power across Mississippi due to Hurricane Ida.



This is a look at Oliver Davis Road in Picayune were neighbors have no lights and debris covering the streets. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lkppInsNfW — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 30, 2021

In all, there are about 12,500 power outages reported across South Mississippi. Of those, about half are in Hancock County. Emergency Management Director Brian Adam said crews will be out assessing the damage and trying to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

In Pearl River County, there are also trees down throughout the area. EMA Director Danny Manley said Monday morning that there is not a curfew in Pearl River County, however people are encouraged to stay home unless it’s necessary. Several trees and power lines are down, causing more than 60 percent of the county to be without power as of 7am. Manly said there has only been reports of minor damage so far.

#BREAKING St. Charles Catholic Church in Picayune had a side of its building come down this morning as Hurricane Ida made landfall.



The priest said there is also damages inside the building. pic.twitter.com/C3Nhz00XoR — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 30, 2021

More Ida impact, here’s some snapped trees and down power lines in Picayune. According to the county EMA director, Danny... Posted by Brandy McGill TV on Monday, August 30, 2021

Jackson County has also not reported any home or property damage as of early Monday morning. EMA Director Earl Etheridge said a possible tornado briefly touching down just north of Trent Lott Airport in Moss Point, but it also caused no damage. As of 5am, there were an estimated 1,614 customers without power across the county. A number of roads across the county have water over them. Those flooded conditions have led to one water rescue near St. Andrews on Beach Street when a motorist drove his vehicle into high waters. The highest reported wind gust in the county was at 45mph in Pascagoula. A few trees were knocked down overnight.

George County PIO Ken Flanagan says they had 43 people stay in shelters over night. As of Monday morning, there had been no home or property damage reported, but county officials are accessing the area as daylight comes.

