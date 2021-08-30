WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland
Warning flags fly over the Gulfport small craft harbor on Saturday.
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday.
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident

Latest News

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Harrison County curfew to be lifted at noon, Hancock County still in effect until 6pm
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more evacuations ordered