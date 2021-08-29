WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director

By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham is still pretty confident that Hurricane Ida will make landfall in Louisiana.

“This is the area we’re looking at,” he said, pointing to the bull’s eye on the Louisiana coast. “But, this is the deal, though. This is going to be a large storm.”

And that’s why the warning flags are up along the Coast.

“Remember how big this wind field is,” Graham said. “We’re talking storm surge well away from the center. You’re talking about wind well away from the center. These values scare me. These values are incredibly dangerous when it comes to the rainfall.”

Graham warns people not to compare Ida with the other hurricanes of the past.

“They’re all so incredibly different. If you go back in time, I think the big thing to remember is just because it didn’t happen last time, doesn’t mean it won’t happen this time. Or, if it’s something that happened last time it may not this time.”

And Graham also warns about what could happen after the storm.

“If you lose power, you’ve got to be careful with those generators - proper use of generators,” he said. “Hurricane Laura - a category 4 storm - we lost more people to carbon monoxide poisoning than we did storm surge. So, review those safety measures. Have those generators outdoors, not in the garage, not in the house, well away from the house. You’ve got to be safe after the storm. It’s so dangerous after the storm. Listen to your local officials.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida 10 PM
Ida to make landfall Sunday, impacts expected in South Mississippi
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders searching water for victim in I-110 bridge accident
Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida
Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday.
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday
Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast for all...
Hancock County issued mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas

Latest News

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warns people not to compare Ida with the other...
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hurricane Ida to impact South Mississippi Sunday
Ida 10 PM
Ida to make landfall Sunday, impacts expected in South Mississippi
All COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in South Mississippi is canceled for Monday and Tuesday...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing halted in South Mississippi for Hurricane Ida