Ocean Springs players bring home hardware from 2021 State Games

Oceans Springs' Tanner Beaugez and Lucas Sinopoli brought home awards from the 2021 State Games.
Oceans Springs' Tanner Beaugez and Lucas Sinopoli brought home awards from the 2021 State Games.(Holly Beaugez)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Greyhounds Junior Tanner Beaugez came home with some off season hardware over the last week.

He was voted Male Athlete of the Year for Team High School Baseball in the 2021 State Games of Mississippi.

He was honored and recognized for his performance during the State Games tournament over the summer.

Beaugez had a batting average of .454 and an on-base percentage of over .500 at the State Games.

In addition he’s also been staying active in other leagues in the off season.

”We went and played up in Atlanta a little bit, up in Hoover, stuff like that. Just to practice and get with some friends. We still had team practices with the school here and there. We stopped by to see a coach or two, hit in the facility. Just a way of staying active,” said Beaugez.

Tanner wasn’t the only Greyhound there as Lucas Sinopoli won the Male Athlete of the Year for the Junior High team at the State Games

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

