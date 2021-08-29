Ida will bring storm surge, gusty winds, and heavy rain today

As of Sunday morning, Hurricane Ida is a very powerful category four storm. It is set to make landfall in Southeast Louisiana today near midday. South Mississippi is going to have some significant impacts from Ida today and Monday. Storm Surge will be one of the greatest impacts. Surge of 8-12′ is possible in Hancock County, 6-9′ in Harrison County, and 4-7′ in Jackson County.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of South Mississippi. Gusts of 40-70 MPH are possible today through Monday morning. The strongest winds will be west of Highway 49. Power outages are going to be possible.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. 5-10″ of rain is possible through early Tuesday morning, and locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect.

Finally, we’ll have to watch out for a few quick spin-up tornadoes today and tomorrow.

The worst of these impacts will likely be felt Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Some rain bands may trail behind Monday afternoon and evening.

