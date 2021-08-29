WLOX Careers
Hancock County issues curfew as Hurricane Ida rolls in

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the severe weather brought by Hurricane Ida, Hancock County will be under curfew Sunday night into Monday morning.

The county and all cities within it will be under curfew from 6 p.m. Aug. 29 until 6 a.m. Aug. 30.

Conditions are already becoming hazardous with water rising onto roadways. Limit traveling to emergency situations.

