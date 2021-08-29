Hancock County issues curfew as Hurricane Ida rolls in

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the severe weather brought by Hurricane Ida, Hancock County will be under curfew Sunday night into Monday morning.

The county and all cities within it will be under curfew from 6 p.m. Aug. 29 until 6 a.m. Aug. 30.

Conditions are already becoming hazardous with water rising onto roadways. Limit traveling to emergency situations.

