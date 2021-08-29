COVID-19 vaccinations, testing halted in South Mississippi for Hurricane Ida
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in South Mississippi is canceled for Monday and Tuesday at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments. Further cancellations are possible depending on weather conditions.
Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.
