WATCH LIVE at 2pm: Gov. Reeves holds news conference as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a news conference Saturday at 2 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. WLOX News will air his comments live on WLOX TV and WLOX.com.
Reeves will be joined by MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH, Director of Health Protection Jim Craig and FEMA Regional IV Administrator Gracia Szczech.
Reeves is expected to speak at 2 p.m. Saturday to address the potential impacts Ida will have on the Gulf Coast.
