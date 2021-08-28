WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT to switch Hwy 90 traffic lights to flashing mode

Traffic light generic
Traffic light generic(KFDA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Drivers heading out on the roads to make last-minute hurricane preparations should stay aware when traveling on Highway 90.

Beginning Saturday morning, MDOT will be switching the traffic lights on Highway 90 to flashing mode.

Intersections with flashing lights should be treated as four-way stops.

Please use caution when traveling and consider alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

