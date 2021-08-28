TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT to switch Hwy 90 traffic lights to flashing mode

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Drivers heading out on the roads to make last-minute hurricane preparations should stay aware when traveling on Highway 90.

Beginning Saturday morning, MDOT will be switching the traffic lights on Highway 90 to flashing mode.

Intersections with flashing lights should be treated as four-way stops.

Please use caution when traveling and consider alternate routes.

