Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Warnings posted for South MS ahead of Ida
Significant impacts may begin as early as Sunday in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Ida is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It is then expected to intensify - possibly into a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
While landfall appears likely across Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, South Mississippi will still see impacts. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect. This means tropical storm forced winds are possible (39-73 mph). Storm surge 7-11 feet is possible in Hancock and Harrison counties. 4-7 feet in Jackson County.
Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding and river flooding. 5-10 inches of rain is possible across South Mississippi through Monday.
Conditions are expected to go down-hill Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
Click here to find a self-serve sandbag location nearest to you.
Visit the WLOX First Alert Weather Team’s Hurricane Center to see the radar, tips on preparing, and more!
