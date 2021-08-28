WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

NBA star Devin Booker unveils two basketball courts in Moss Point

Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run,...
Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker spent time in Moss Point, where his high school career blossomed.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker spent time in Moss Point, where his high school career blossomed.

The NBA All-Star made rounds at his alma mater and other places around the city, but all eyes were on Saturday morning when he made a trip to South40.

“It was supposed to be quiet and intimate, but it was a big deal,” father Melvin Booker said.

Organizers say Devin’s visit to the basketball court was supposed to attract fewer than 20 people, including a film crew. However, word got out about his visit, leading to a crowd of more than 50 people filling the corner of Elder St. and Payne St.

More than a year ago, Booker partnered with 2K Foundations to renovate the South40 court and the court at 2nd Street Park.

For the one on Elder St., Booker tapped Mexican tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon to create the design, which honored both his and his father’s high school basketball legacy.

“It’s amazing to see the smiles on all these people’s faces that I grew up with out here,” Melvin said.

The courts were both painted with the help of muralists and community volunteers, giving a sense of pride to those in the area.

“So it was special for the community,” Melvin said.

While the designs pay homage to the Booker family, the park in South40 is named after a longtime local coach, Calvin “Choke” Stallworth.

“It’s an honor that people can recognize him and love him like we have,” daughter Katrina Stallworth Viverette said.

Coach Stallworth spent years coaching teams in the city, with a focus of getting more youth into college.

“My father had a vision and a lot of time it was through sports, through athletics,” son Christopher Stallworth said.

And with the courts now open for play, Coach Stallworth’s family members hope the community continues his lessons to this day.

“You had to get your lesson first before you play ball,” Viverette said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida's Saturday 4pm Track
Ida to make landfall Sunday, impacts expected in South Mississippi
Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida
Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast for all...
Hancock County issued mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas
Emergency shelters are opening in South Mississippi ahead of Ida, which is expected to make...
LIST: South Mississippi shelters opening ahead of Ida

Latest News

COVID has turned United Way givers into United Way receivers.
COVID-19 creates new clientele for Jackson County agency
There is a United Way agency in Pascagoula that has been performing miracles for 61 years. But...
COVID-19 creates new clientele for Jackson County agency
Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen with help from other volunteers prepared more than 200 lunches...
Community organizations come together to thank Memorial Hospital healthcare workers
These mayors all say if their message helps just one person see the light about making the...
South Mississippi mayors align for COVID-19 vaccines PSA