MSDH offers tips for preventing illness, injuries in severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, the Mississippi State Department of Health has put together a list of topics to prepare residents in case of an emergency.

The following list includes tips for preparing for a weather emergency.

Establish an assembly point where the family meets in the event of a hurricane when the family is not together at home.

Give your relatives and friends the name of a contact person who will know where you are and how you are doing.

Instruct family members about how to shut off the gas, water and electric mains.

Know the location of your important papers, such as insurance policies, wills, licenses, stocks.

Inform local authorities about any special needs, for example, elderly or bedridden people or anyone with a disability.

Assemble a disaster readiness kit and ensure that you have water and food supplies for three days. More information »

During a weather emergency, you should also be careful about food contamination. The following list was created to prevent food-borne diseases in case of flooding.

Throw away all fresh food including fruits, vegetables and other products that can become submerged.

Throw away all screw cap or crimp cap containers that can become submerged.

Discard any cold or cool food that has warmed. Food that is still frozen or cold (45 degrees Fahrenheit or less) is safe to prepare.

Do not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods or tidal surges.

Do not eat commercially prepared cans of food if there is a bulging or opening on the can. Undamaged, commercially canned foods can be saved if you remove the labels and then disinfect the cans in a bleach solution. Use ¼ cup of bleach in one gallon of water; re-label the cans including expiration date and type of food. Assume that home-canned food is unsafe.

Do not use powdered formulas prepared with treated water. Use boiled water when preparing formula.

In times of severe weather or flooding, loss or a significant drop in your water pressure, even if it is brief, means that your water supply could be contaminated by groundwater.

If you notice an interruption, follow the standard boil-water precautions below. If you are unsure of the safety of your water, contact your water supply operator. If your area is officially notified that emergency water purification is necessary, MSDH advises the following:

Vigorously boil water for at least a full minute before using.

Treat chemically by adding unscented chlorine bleach in these amounts: two drops of bleach for each quart of clear water or four drops of bleach for each quart of muddy or dirty water.

Let the water stand at least 30 minutes before using.

Wash your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected before eating, after toilet use, after participating in cleanup activities and after handling articles contaminated by floodwater or sewage. If you have open cuts or sores exposed to floodwater, keep them as clean as possible by washing them with soap and clean water. Apply antibiotic ointment to reduce the risk of infection. If a wound or sore develops redness, swelling or drainage, see a physician.

Do not allow children to play in floodwater or with toys that have been in floodwater until the toys have been disinfected. Use ¼ cup of bleach in one gallon of water.

More about flood water, drinking water, and private wells.

MSDH also offers suggestions for preventing fire hazards by using battery-powered lanterns or flashlights instead of candles. They also suggest only using a grill or generator outside your home to prevent the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Other tips include avoiding the risk for mosquito-borne illness by riding areas around your home of standing water and avoiding the outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are more prevalent.

