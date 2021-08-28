WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns

Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a dire warning for state residents to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ida during a news conference around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Edwards said Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a powerful Category 4 storm before making landfall along the state’s southeastern coast Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the strongest storm to hit anywhere in the state since the 1850s.

The governor said intense wind gusts of up to 110 mph could be felt all throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line, and as far west as Lafayette.

He acknowledged Hurricane Ida will be making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Ida throughout southeast Louisiana is a real concern, according to the governor.

He said eight to 16 inches of rainfall is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for higher totals locally.

Edwards also warned residents who were evacuating from coastal areas and New Orleans to go farther north than Baton Rouge and farther west than Lafayette.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida's Saturday 4pm Track
Ida to make landfall Sunday, impacts expected in South Mississippi
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders searching water for victim in I-110 bridge accident
Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida
Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast for all...
Hancock County issued mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas
Emergency shelters are opening in South Mississippi ahead of Ida, which is expected to make...
LIST: South Mississippi shelters opening ahead of Ida

Latest News

Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
President Biden approves Mississippi Emergency Declaration
Hurricane Ida's Saturday 4pm Track
Ida to make landfall Sunday, impacts expected in South Mississippi
1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update
1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update
Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday.
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday
Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run,...
NBA star Devin Booker unveils two basketball courts in Moss Point