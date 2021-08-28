WLOX Careers
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Ida moves closer to making landfall, Harrison County is announcing a curfew. Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, a countywide curfew will be in effect until further notice. That’s according to Sheriff Troy Peterson.

The curfew includes all of Harrison County, including the cities within it.

Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday. Any storm preparations should be completed Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

