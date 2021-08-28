WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First responders searching water for possible victim in I-110 accident

WLOX News Now
WLOX News Now(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are searching the water near the I-110 bridge between Biloxi and D’Iberville. They believe a person fell from the bridge around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident aren’t clear at this time. But drivers are being warned to expect delays, and should avoid the I-110 bridge, if possible.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update
Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for South MS ahead of Ida
Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida
Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast for all...
Hancock County issued mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas
The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is tracking Tropical Storm Ida as it gets...
‘Time is of the essence’: Harrison County urges residents to get hurricane plan in place now
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
Saints-Cardinals game canceled

Latest News

1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update
1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tate Reeves holds news conference as Hurricane Ida nears the Gulf Coast
Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a news conference Saturday at 2 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Ida’s...
WATCH LIVE at 2pm: Gov. Reeves holds news conference as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast