First responders searching water for possible victim in I-110 accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are searching the water near the I-110 bridge between Biloxi and D’Iberville. They believe a person fell from the bridge around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident aren’t clear at this time. But drivers are being warned to expect delays, and should avoid the I-110 bridge, if possible.

