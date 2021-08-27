WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 AM Ida track
Ida expected to make landfall as strong hurricane, heavy storm surge across coastal MS and LA likely
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look...
High school football season preview with Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell
Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for...
Thursday's COVID-19 update with Dr. Andrea Logan
Joining us with her insight on cancer issues during the pandemic is Memorial Hospital...
Dr. Pamela Tuli on fighting cancer during a pandemic
Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida