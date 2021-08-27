‘Time of of the essence’: Harrison County urges residents to get hurricane plan in place now

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many are now making storm preparations as Tropical Storm Ida continues to trek north towards the Gulf Coast. Emergency management officials are tracking Ida as it edges closer to the South Mississippi shore.

On Friday morning, Tropical Storm Ida was still in the Caribbean. However, Ida is forecast to make landfall Sunday as a major hurricane in Louisiana or Mississippi.

“The northeast quadrant is always the worst side of the storm,” said the Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton.

All day Thursday, the phones at the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency were busy as people called in with questions and concerns.

The EMA director is urging everyone to prepare now by photographing and documenting their property in case it is damaged.

“This is a time where both the county and homeowners need to document the conditions of things before a potential event such as Ida,” said Stratton.

He also is encouraging everyone to make their storm preparations now by securing their property, gathering important documents and hurricane supplies, and knowing the evacuation route.

“Time is of the essence now. If people haven’t already discussed their plan with their household, this is the time to do it,” said Stratton.

Some good things to have before the storm hits include 3 to 5 day supply of food and water, a battery powered radio, flashlight, first aid kit, cleaning supplies, fully charged cell phone, and cash. #MSwx #Ida pic.twitter.com/9VIv5L60sS — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 27, 2021

The City of Biloxi is preparing for Ida, as well, canceling their plans to implement a traffic plan for Summer Beach Fest, also known as Black Beach Weekend.

While this means you wont see cones on Highway 90, Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes said the barricades will be staged in areas that are prone to flooding. Additional planning is also in place to shift resources and manpower from “event mode” to “severe weather mode,” said Dykes.

D’Iberville city leaders are also making plans in case the storm comes shore in South Mississippi. City officials and first responders met Thursday to discuss preparations and other details.

“We want to make sure our first responders are prepared. Hopefully, our citizens are prepared as well,” said City Manager Clay Jones.

Several cities and counties have sandbags available for people in need of them. To find a full list of the self-serve sandbag location nearest you, click here.

Click here for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Ida.

