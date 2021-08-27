South Mississippi seniors rely on shuttles and mobile units for health care

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our daily lives in some shape or form, and that’s especially true for senior residents.

Singing River Health System has a simple mission for its fleet of shuttles.

“To get the elderly and disabled people where they need to go for the medical care that they need,” Transportation Manager Carolyn Morrow said. “A lot of people completely depend on this service because they don’t have any family, they don’t have any friends. They don’t have anybody but us.”

She said pre-COVID-19, the shuttle service transported about 26,000 people each year to medical appointments at any facility in Jackson County. Even if it’s in the health system or not.

Each vehicle is sanitized between trips, making sure passengers have a clean and safe way of getting around.

“It’s impacting people’s lives and it’s really benefiting them,” shuttle driver Katrina Nkemakolam said. “They are always grateful and thankful for us being able to help them and I am always happy to be able to assist them with all their transportation needs.”

The Singing River Health System service is one of many that make up the Southern Connect group, which is several organizations across the state’s 15 lower counties that work together to provide transportation under MDOT.

“We got a lot of partners that play a big role in this,” Morrow said.

One of those partners is the Coastal Transit Authority, which helps seniors in Harrison County with its own special program.

“It’s a real good service. We’ve been doing it for a long time,” CTA Executive Director Kevin Coggin said.

The program allows for grocery trips and three rides to medical appointments each week, at no cost to the riders in a bus specifically used for the program. Harrison County helps pay for the rides with its own special funding.

“We do a lot of things for a lot of people,” Coggin said. “We do a lot of dialysis patients. Life-saving transportation, we do a lot of that.”

While COVID-19 has impacted ridership, officials hope to see more normal ridership in the months to come. The vehicles are also sanitized and TSA guidelines are followed throughout the course of the rides.

Officials said it’s a big step for seniors to be more independent with their schedules even without a car or drivers license. CTA typically does 18,000 trips per year through the program.

“We want to be part of providing access to health care,” Coggin said.

While South Mississippi seniors have options for transportation services, there are also companies that bring medical attention on the road.

MobiMed Plus offers phlebotomy services at homes, offices and wherever its staff can set up.

“I’m able to come to them and they are able to get their lab drawn,” owner LaKisha Redmond said.

It also stretches across the region offering medical tests, specimen collecting and even training exercises to people in the comfort of their own home.

“Anything I need to do with that specimen, I am able to do on the road, on the go and get it to wherever it needs to be,” Redmond said.

It’s a service that’s convenient for homebound patients and doctors who are overwhelmed with other medical emergencies.

“I’m trying to take the ease off of everyone while still doing exactly what I love to do,” Redmond said.

While providing adequate health care to all has its challenges, those in the field do the job with smiles on their faces and with the sense that they are making a difference in other’s lives.

“It’s a privilege just to get people where they need to go and get them back home safe,” Singing River Health System shuttle driver Kellie Grant said. “You hear every day that patients are so thankful. A lot of them don’t have their own transportation. They’re just not able to get out. We are all they see. It’s a privilege because they are so grateful.”

