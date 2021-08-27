WLOX Careers
Scholar athlete of the week: Connor Diamond

St. Martin's Connor Diamond prepares to jump in the pool at a swim practice
St. Martin's Connor Diamond prepares to jump in the pool at a swim practice(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin senior Connor Diamond is a state champion swimmer, and a 4.0 student. But it doesn’t come without hard work every day - beginning before the sun rises.

“I wake up in the morning around four o’clock. I get in the car, drive to the YMCA,” Diamond said. “On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I coach the master’s program that we started. From 6:30 am until 9 am, I swim with my high school. I go to school, come home, go to sleep, rinse and repeat.”

Last fall, Connor set a personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke en route to winning the program’s first individual state gold medal.

“I was really happy with myself considering it was a sizable drop from where I was before,” Diamond said. “I still think back on it today, and I hope I can drop from that this year.”

In what some free time he does have, he lends a helping hand to the sheriff’s department.

“Sometimes on the weekend, I’ll volunteer with the Jackson County K9 unit,” he said. “I have my dog, she’s a cadaver dog, and we like to bring her out and train.”

Connor hopes to swim for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs after his days as a Yellowjacket are through. And once his swimming career is a thing of the past, he hopes to go from underwater, to the sky.

“Fifteen or 20 years down the line, I’d probably like to be flying,” Diamond said. “Any sort of jet, maybe. I just really want to be up in the air.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

