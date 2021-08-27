LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida

SOUTH MISSISIPPI (WLOX) - Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to make landfall Sunday as a major hurricane.

Here is a list of the schools who have made announcements so far. We will update this list as new information is provided to us.

Biloxi Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Aug. 30. Virtual learning consists of a mixture of live instruction and independent work periods. Because power outages are a possibility in our area, hard copies of assignments are being sent home Friday where applicable. Students can also access Google Classroom for posted assignments (please remember to download them prior to severe weather). Students impacted by power or connectivity outages on Monday should complete all hard copy and Google Classroom assignments. If a teacher is unavailable during a scheduled session of live instruction, it is likely due to the teacher having a power or connectivity outage. In this circumstance, students should complete the hard copy and Google classroom assignments.

William Carey University will delay opening its Tradition campus until noon on Monday, Aug. 30. Morning classes will be shifted to an online format. Tradition campus offices and classes will resume operations Monday at noon. The university will continue to monitor the weather and issue update as needed. The university will issue additional updates as needed about the Hattiesburg and Baton Rouge campuses.

