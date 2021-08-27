WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Japan’s health ministry said Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 that it is suspending use of about 1.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Inc. after contamination was found in portions of unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country desperately tries to accelerate vaccinations amid the surge of infections.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Mari Yamaguchi
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan suspended the use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge.

The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Some doses might have been administered, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far, officials said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution.

It asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organizers to stop using the vaccine produced in Spain and shared the production numbers that may be affected.

The Spanish manufacturer, Rovi, said it is conducting an investigation into the matter and is also cooperating with authorities.

“The detection of this particulate matter refers to certain vials of one product lot distributed exclusively in Japan,” the company said in a statement from Madrid.

“The origin of this manufacturing incident may be in one of ROVI’s manufacturing lines,” the statement noted.

It said that as a precaution, the batch in question and two adjacent lots have been put on hold.

Neither the companies nor authorities gave details on the possible type of contamination.

The Moderna vaccine problem came just as Japan struggles with surging infections, with daily new cases hitting new highs in many parts of the country and severely straining the health care system.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government and Takeda are discussing ways to minimize the impact on Japan’s vaccination progress.

“We will do utmost in order to avoid any impact on vaccination progress, especially at worksites and large-scale centers,” Kato said.

Japan relies entirely on foreign-developed vaccines by Moderna, as well as Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca. Moderna has been since mid-June at large-scale centers and workplace inoculations and has helped speed up Japan’s rollout.

About 43% of the Japanese population have been fully vaccinated, with daily doses of about 1 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-27-2021 7am Friday
Ida forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for...
Thursday's COVID-19 update with Dr. Andrea Logan
We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look...
High school football season preview with Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell
Joining us with her insight on cancer issues during the pandemic is Memorial Hospital...
Dr. Pamela Tuli on fighting cancer during a pandemic
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,041 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths...
4,041 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans