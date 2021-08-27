Jackson County to open two emergency shelters ahead of Ida

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in South Mississippi are heeding the warnings about Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to make landfall Sunday as a major hurricane along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Jackson County announced that it will open two emergency shelters on Saturday. The county’s east shelter is in Hurley at 18413 Hwy. 613; the west shelter is in St. Martin at 13000 Walker Road.

Transportation is available to both of those shelters. However, all transportation arrangements must be made before 3pm Saturday. For those in need of transportation to and from the shelter, please call 228-875-4063.

Pets are not allowed at Jackson County’s emergency shelters. Residents are encouraged to make other arrangements for their pets or contact Jackson County Animal Shelter at 228-497-6350 to inquire about sheltering pets.

Here is a list of items that you should bring with you if you are going to the shelter:

Prescriptions and any other emergency medications

Extra clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies, comfort items, child’s stuffed animal

Your emergency kit and Important personal documents

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices, Books/games

Alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, and weapons are NOT allowed.

