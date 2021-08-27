WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson County to open two emergency shelters ahead of Ida

Emergency shelters are opening in South Mississippi ahead of Ida, which is expected to make...
Emergency shelters are opening in South Mississippi ahead of Ida, which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Sunday somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in South Mississippi are heeding the warnings about Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to make landfall Sunday as a major hurricane along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Jackson County announced that it will open two emergency shelters on Saturday. The county’s east shelter is in Hurley at 18413 Hwy. 613; the west shelter is in St. Martin at 13000 Walker Road.

Transportation is available to both of those shelters. However, all transportation arrangements must be made before 3pm Saturday. For those in need of transportation to and from the shelter, please call 228-875-4063.

Pets are not allowed at Jackson County’s emergency shelters. Residents are encouraged to make other arrangements for their pets or contact Jackson County Animal Shelter at 228-497-6350 to inquire about sheltering pets.

Here is a list of items that you should bring with you if you are going to the shelter:

  • Prescriptions and any other emergency medications
  • Extra clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies, comfort items, child’s stuffed animal
  • Your emergency kit and Important personal documents
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Chargers for any electronic devices, Books/games

Alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, and weapons are NOT allowed.

Click here to see the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ida

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 AM Ida track
Ida expected to make landfall as strong hurricane, heavy storm surge across coastal MS and LA likely
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Schools are announcing changes to scheduling as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, which is...
LIST: Schools announce virtual learning, closures ahead of Ida
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers & storms today, Preparing for Ida impacts by Sunday
10 AM Ida track
Ida expected to make landfall as strong hurricane, heavy storm surge across coastal MS and LA likely
The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is tracking Tropical Storm Ida as it gets...
‘Time is of the essence’: Harrison County urges residents to get hurricane plan in place now