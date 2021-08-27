WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ida is coming. A strong hurricane is forecast to hit the LA or MS Coast. Significant impacts begin Sunday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a strong hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast on Alert Day Sunday either in Louisiana or Mississippi and will bring significant impacts including life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to our area. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate by Alert Day Sunday, so all residents should take Friday and Saturday to prepare for this storm. Remember, if your local officials order an evacuation, you need to leave! For Friday and Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s. For Alert Day Sunday, a hurricane will approach our area and it may become dangerous to be outside by the afternoon. Dangerous hurricane conditions may continue from Sunday afternoon through Alert Day Monday afternoon. And then conditions may begin to improve between Alert Day Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Tropical rain bands will continue through Tuesday. Then, lower rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday.

Most Read

Hurricane Watch for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties. Tropical Storm Watch for George and...
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches posted for South Mississippi
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Ida is coming. A strong hurricane is forecast to hit the LA or MS Coast. Significant impacts...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch in effect
Hurricane Watch for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties. Tropical Storm Watch for George and...
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches posted for South Mississippi
As Tropical Storm Ida begins to approach the Coast, the Biloxi Port Division ‘highly...
Biloxi ‘highly recommends’ boaters to move vessels from marinas and harbors