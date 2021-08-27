Ida is coming. A strong hurricane is forecast to hit the LA or MS Coast. Significant impacts begin Sunday.

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a strong hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast on Alert Day Sunday either in Louisiana or Mississippi and will bring significant impacts including life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to our area. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate by Alert Day Sunday, so all residents should take Friday and Saturday to prepare for this storm. Remember, if your local officials order an evacuation, you need to leave! For Friday and Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s. For Alert Day Sunday, a hurricane will approach our area and it may become dangerous to be outside by the afternoon. Dangerous hurricane conditions may continue from Sunday afternoon through Alert Day Monday afternoon. And then conditions may begin to improve between Alert Day Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Tropical rain bands will continue through Tuesday. Then, lower rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday.