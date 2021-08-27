Ida forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday.

It is expected to make landfall as a strong hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast on Alert Day Sunday either in Louisiana or Mississippi and will bring significant impacts including life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to our area.

Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate by Alert Day Sunday, so all residents should take Friday and Saturday to prepare for this storm.

Remember, if your local officials order an evacuation, you need to leave!

We're tracking the latest on #Ida as you wake up Friday.



Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi for the latest. Watch on TV, in our WLOX app, or at https://t.co/g7Mhvk0rVw pic.twitter.com/V7q9SK4ELg — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 27, 2021

4am Friday #Ida update. Winds may reach 115 mph.



Tune into Good Morning Mississippi from 4:30 am to 7am for more details. pic.twitter.com/pUZnw42Yb0 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 27, 2021

FORECAST

For Friday and Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

For Alert Day Sunday, a hurricane will approach our area and it may become dangerous to be outside by the afternoon. Dangerous hurricane conditions may continue from Alert Day Sunday afternoon through Alert Day Monday afternoon.

And then conditions may begin to improve between Alert Day Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Tropical rain bands will continue through Tuesday. Then, lower rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday.

