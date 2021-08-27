Hancock County cancels first Friday night game in anticipation of Hurricane Ida

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County High School’s first Friday night football game has been canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Hancock County Athletic Director, the game was canceled after evacuation orders were issued in low-lying areas in the county.

Hancock and Long Beach High were supposed to kick off the start of the new football season on Friday, August, 27 at 7:00 p.m.

As of now, the district hasn’t announced the rescheduled date.

