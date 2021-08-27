WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By SAYED ZIARMAL HASHEMI, TAMEEM AKHGAR and CARA ANNA
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. In an emotional speech, President Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Watch for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties. Tropical Storm Watch for George and...
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches posted for South Mississippi
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Latest News

We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look...
High school football season preview with Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell
Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for...
Thursday's COVID-19 update with Dr. Andrea Logan
Joining us with her insight on cancer issues during the pandemic is Memorial Hospital...
Dr. Pamela Tuli on fighting cancer during a pandemic
South Lake Tahoe declares emergency as growing Caldor Fire prompts new evacuations.
South Lake Tahoe declares emergency as growing Caldor Fire prompts new evacuations