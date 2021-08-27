WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi ‘highly recommends’ boaters to move vessels from marinas and harbors

As Tropical Storm Ida begins to approach the Coast, the Biloxi Port Division ‘highly...
As Tropical Storm Ida begins to approach the Coast, the Biloxi Port Division ‘highly recommended’ boaters to move their vessels from harbors and marinas.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Ida begins to approach the Coast, the Biloxi Port Division ‘highly recommended’ boaters to move their vessels from harbors and marinas.

Port Division Manager Larry Sablich issued the recommendation to the boaters who have vessels at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, Commercial Harbor, Point Cadet Marina and the Sherman V. Canaan Dock on Back Bay.

Boaters were reminded that public harbors in Biloxi will shut down when a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued or 24 hours before expected landfall.

A follow-up e-mail is planned before 11 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it approaches the Louisiana or South...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, could make landfall near Gulf Coast as hurricane
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tracking Tropical Storm Ida
It is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it approaches the Louisiana or South...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, could make landfall near Gulf Coast as hurricane
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Here's how the...
Thursday 6pm: Preparing for Ida
Watching TD 9
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast