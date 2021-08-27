Biloxi ‘highly recommends’ boaters to move vessels from marinas and harbors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Ida begins to approach the Coast, the Biloxi Port Division ‘highly recommended’ boaters to move their vessels from harbors and marinas.

Port Division Manager Larry Sablich issued the recommendation to the boaters who have vessels at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, Commercial Harbor, Point Cadet Marina and the Sherman V. Canaan Dock on Back Bay.

Boaters were reminded that public harbors in Biloxi will shut down when a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued or 24 hours before expected landfall.

A follow-up e-mail is planned before 11 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.