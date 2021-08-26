Tropical system expected in the Gulf this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All eyes are on Invest 99-L, the label given to the tropical wave in the Caribbean that could move into the Gulf over the weekend and some forecast models bring to hurricane status.

Until a well-defined system forms with a closed surface circulation, it will be difficult to nail down the track, intensity, and overall evolution of Invest 99-L. However, many weather models take the tropical disturbance into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night. Some models take it to hurricane intensity and some take it to major hurricane intensity.

Texas, Louisiana, and South Mississippi will need to pay close attention to this tropical wave. It is possible impacts could be felt somewhere along the Gulf Coast as soon as late Sunday night.

GFS model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

Euro model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

High pressure over the southeast may weaken, allowing for Invest 99-L to track more easterly. (WLOX)

Until a well-defined system forms, models will shift track and intensity. This four-panel shows GFS model runs changing every 6 hours Aug 24-25. (WLOX)

