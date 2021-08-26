Tropical Depression Nine forms; South MS could see impacts as early as Sunday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings are now issued for parts of the Caribbean.

Once the system is in the Gulf this weekend, it could get even stronger over the warm waters. It could approach the Gulf Coast as a category 2 storm as early as Sunday evening.

NHC has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 9. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as it moves across the Gulf and could approach the coast as a Category 2 storm as soon as Sunday evening. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/vemPhtI8Dj — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 26, 2021

GFS model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

Euro model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

The forecast cone released Thursday morning puts the storm hitting between the Texas-Louisiana line and the Alabama-Florida line.

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into 99L on Thursday to look for one. If they find a center of circulation, that information will go into models to give them something to actually track. This could cause a shift in the spaghetti lines left or right. A shift in track would also lead to a shift in possible impacts, which could raise or lower the amount of rain, surge, or wind.

#99L will likely bring impacts to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast by Monday.



Currently doesn't look too good for Louisiana or Mississippi so hopefully there are some changes that will help to spare us some impacts in the coming updates... #MSwx pic.twitter.com/4lnA222MKq — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 26, 2021

There are also two other areas out in the Atlantic that may develop but they don’t pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.

The next three storm names are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.